General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. General Mills makes up about 2.2% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.7% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 55,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 465,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Mills Trading Up 0.2 %

Several research firms have weighed in on GIS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,372. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.16 and a 200 day moving average of $83.28. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.34 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

