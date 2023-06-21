Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.99.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Getty Images in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on Getty Images from $6.00 to $7.70 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Benchmark raised their target price on Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Getty Images in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $6.25 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Getty Images from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Insider Activity at Getty Images

In other Getty Images news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 572,706 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $4,530,104.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,950,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,848,154.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 30,000 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $150,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,209.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 572,706 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $4,530,104.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,950,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,848,154.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 717,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,307,829 in the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Getty Images Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GETY. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in Getty Images in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,061,000. Zazove Associates LLC raised its stake in Getty Images by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 401,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 114,757 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in Getty Images during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Getty Images during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Getty Images by 1,770.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 31,506 shares during the period. 43.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Getty Images stock opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.61. Getty Images has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 2.54.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $235.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Getty Images will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Getty Images

(Get Rating

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health, wellness, beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

Read More

