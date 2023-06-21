Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.00.

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.5 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 187.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $77.71 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $58.91 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

