Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) were down 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 3,256,506 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 20,619,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.05.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.55. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 97.13% and a negative net margin of 440.87%. The company had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.04 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $46,309.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,805,254 shares in the company, valued at $16,980,462.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $46,309.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,805,254 shares in the company, valued at $16,980,462.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shyam Sankar bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,731,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,798.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 912,360 shares of company stock worth $1,382,610. Corporate insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 11.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 159,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the period. 58.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

