Golden Goose One Day Trading Volume Hits $401.38 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $18,116.70 and $401.38 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golden Goose token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. The official website for Golden Goose is goldengoose.io. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golden Goose’s official message board is medium.com/@contact_31481.

Golden Goose Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

