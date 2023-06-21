Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AUMN. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Fundamental Research set a $19.25 target price on Golden Minerals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

AUMN opened at $2.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.76. Golden Minerals has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $9.72.

Golden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN Get Rating ) (TSE:AUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.59 million during the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 94.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUMN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,236 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Golden Minerals by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111,616 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Golden Minerals by 275.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 108,858 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Golden Minerals by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 113,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Golden Minerals by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 152,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

