Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH) Declares GBX 4.80 Dividend

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Gooch & Housego Stock Up 0.6 %

LON:GHH opened at GBX 639.91 ($8.19) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of £160.30 million, a PE ratio of -15,900.00 and a beta of 0.99. Gooch & Housego has a 52-week low of GBX 388 ($4.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 958.32 ($12.26). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 560.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 531.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.60) price objective on shares of Gooch & Housego in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

About Gooch & Housego

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aerospace and Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial.

Featured Articles

