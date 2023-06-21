good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.12

good natured Products Inc. (CVE:GDNP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 143502 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

GDNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pi Financial lowered their price target on shares of good natured Products from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. National Bankshares set a C$0.25 price objective on shares of good natured Products and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of good natured Products from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.23. The firm has a market cap of C$30.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 204.00 and a beta of 1.93.

good natured Products Inc, an earth-friendly product company, develops assortment of plant-based products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Industrial, Packaging, General Merchandise, Commercial Business Supplies, and Services segments. The company offers bakery packaging products, such as cupcakes and muffins, cookies, brownies and bars, donuts, danishes and rolls, cakes, pies and loaves, and macarons & bite-sized treats; multi-purpose packaging products, including hot and cold grab & go, compostable take-out containers, plates, hot cups and lids, soup bowls, carry out boxes, and cutleries; and fruit & veggie packaging products, such as leafy greens and microgreens, herbs, berries, and tomatoes.

