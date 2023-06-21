Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Good Times Restaurants from a d+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Good Times Restaurants Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $3.24 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $3.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.97 million, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants ( NASDAQ:GTIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.79 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 4.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTIM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

