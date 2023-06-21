Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

Graco has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 25 years. Graco has a dividend payout ratio of 29.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Graco to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Graco Price Performance

GGG opened at $83.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.59 and a 200-day moving average of $72.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. Graco has a 12-month low of $56.76 and a 12-month high of $86.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Graco will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $228,879.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,790.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $228,879.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,790.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 16,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $1,303,641.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,864.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,358 shares of company stock worth $5,367,802 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Graco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Graco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Graco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Graco by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Monday, June 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

