Grassi Investment Management Invests $1.92 Million in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:SLB opened at $47.26 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $67.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.68.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at $9,057,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

