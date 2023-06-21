Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Short Interest Update

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the May 15th total of 5,100,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gray Television

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Gray Television by 4,829.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Gray Television by 219.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Gray Television by 460.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Gray Television by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GTN. StockNews.com began coverage on Gray Television in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Gray Television from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on Gray Television from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Gray Television Stock Performance

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. Gray Television has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $20.83. The company has a market cap of $684.78 million, a PE ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gray Television will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 9.58%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

