Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.03

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.03 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.03 ($0.01), with a volume of 417579 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05 ($0.01).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greencoat Renewables in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of £11.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 15.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Greencoat Renewables’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Greencoat Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,615.38%.

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in France, Finland, Sweden, and Spain. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 25 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 800 megawatts. It also invests in solar generation assets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

