Greenfield Savings Bank Acquires New Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 8,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.22.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Waste Connections stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.24. 54,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,441. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.60 and a 52-week high of $148.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.73 and its 200 day moving average is $136.17.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Featured Articles

