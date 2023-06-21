Greenfield Savings Bank Has $1.39 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Greenfield Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 46,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $77.96. The stock had a trading volume of 606,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,882,774. The company has a market capitalization of $97.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.27 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.35.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.