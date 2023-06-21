Greenfield Savings Bank Has $365,000 Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Greenfield Savings Bank reduced its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 981.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Allstate from $149.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.38.

Allstate Stock Down 1.9 %

Allstate stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.59. 381,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,611. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.92 and its 200 day moving average is $122.53. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $103.20 and a 52 week high of $142.15. The company has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.24, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.14%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

