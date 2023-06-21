Greenfield Savings Bank Has $574,000 Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Greenfield Savings Bank cut its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

LHX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.50. The stock had a trading volume of 63,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.11. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.55 and a 52 week high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 95.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on LHX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

About L3Harris Technologies



L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

