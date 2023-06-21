Greenfield Savings Bank Has $937,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Greenfield Savings Bank reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 27,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Amgen by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 162,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,341,000 after acquiring an additional 21,174 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

Amgen Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.41. The company had a trading volume of 240,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,895. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.35. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $121.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.