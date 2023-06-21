Greenfield Savings Bank Reduces Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Greenfield Savings Bank reduced its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXC. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 2.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Exelon by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Exelon by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Exelon by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Exelon by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.91.

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $40.34. The company had a trading volume of 431,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,925,505. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.45. The stock has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

