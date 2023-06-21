Greenfield Savings Bank Sells 2,687 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Greenfield Savings Bank trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its holdings in Bank of America by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,827,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,271,000 after purchasing an additional 793,693 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 9,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in Bank of America by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 55,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the period. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,202,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,533,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.64 and a 200 day moving average of $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.