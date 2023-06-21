Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,346 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,143.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,143.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,923,158 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. BTIG Research upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $313.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $324.65. 312,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,781. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $333.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.76 billion, a PE ratio of 89.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $304.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.38.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Featured Articles

