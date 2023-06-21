Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 181,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 41,213 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $88.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,159,337. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $95.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.68. The company has a market cap of $117.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 96.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. StockNews.com raised shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.53.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

