Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $10.21 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,805 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Zoetis by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $169.40. The stock had a trading volume of 366,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,086. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.63 and a 200 day moving average of $165.31. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $187.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.14.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

