Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $12.85 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,963 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 47,476 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $1,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,559,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,002,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.90. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $88.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Activity

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.26.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

