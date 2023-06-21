Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 246,272 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 950,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 246,272 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $27,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.95. 9,149,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,576,324. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day moving average is $31.20. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

