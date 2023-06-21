Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 25,445 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,071 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 25,445 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $16,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $1,276,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $727,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,469 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,823,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $998,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.

UNP stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.58. 479,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

