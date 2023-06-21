Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 44,000 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,765 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $20,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $109.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,372,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,651,992. The firm has a market cap of $167.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays upgraded NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.