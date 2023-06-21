Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,613 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $22,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TXN stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.24. 607,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,113,983. The company has a market capitalization of $156.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

