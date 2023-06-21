Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,000. Airbnb accounts for 3.9% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. American National Bank lifted its stake in Airbnb by 886.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 100.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Airbnb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.73.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.0 %

ABNB stock opened at $126.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.06. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $144.63. The company has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $42,521,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,108,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,113,768.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $3,359,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,363,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,239,354.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $42,521,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,108,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,113,768.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,988,393 shares of company stock valued at $231,974,197 over the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.