Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 19,968 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $71.54 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a PE ratio of 59.22, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.13.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Fortinet from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $344,561.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $344,561.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $547,824.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,447.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,598 shares of company stock worth $3,969,028 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

