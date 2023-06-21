Gwendolyn Binder Sells 11,000 Shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Stock

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $142,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Gwendolyn Binder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Gwendolyn Binder sold 22,000 shares of Cabaletta Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $259,820.00.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CABA traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.03. The company had a trading volume of 664,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,955. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.50. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $13.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio ( NASDAQ:CABA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 724,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 407,323 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 159.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 63,757 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 445.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,015,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

