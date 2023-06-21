GYEN 24-Hour Volume Reaches $55,076.08 (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. GYEN has a market capitalization of $38.53 million and $55,076.08 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GYEN has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GYEN token can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GYEN

GYEN’s genesis date was February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GYEN is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com.

GYEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

