Hayden Brown Sells 28,485 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) CEO Hayden Brown sold 28,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $260,352.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,262 shares in the company, valued at $9,252,074.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upwork alerts:

On Thursday, May 18th, Hayden Brown sold 22,946 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $188,386.66.

Upwork Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:UPWK traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,328,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,930. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.52. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $25.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average is $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upwork

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $160.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.96 million. Equities research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Upwork by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,896,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,407,000 after acquiring an additional 67,553 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Upwork by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,840,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,438,000 after acquiring an additional 33,823 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Upwork by 31.2% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 5,481,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,000 shares during the period. Ancient Art L.P. boosted its holdings in Upwork by 23.7% during the first quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 3,077,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,837,000 after acquiring an additional 589,872 shares during the period. Finally, ATOMVEST Ltd boosted its holdings in Upwork by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. ATOMVEST Ltd now owns 3,033,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after acquiring an additional 532,700 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPWK shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Upwork in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

About Upwork

(Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.