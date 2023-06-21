Head to Head Analysis: Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) versus Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND)

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) and Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Mondee and Yatra Online’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mondee -54.51% N/A -6.34% Yatra Online -7.48% -29.66% -3.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mondee and Yatra Online, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mondee 0 0 4 0 3.00 Yatra Online 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Mondee currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.85%. Yatra Online has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 92.31%. Given Yatra Online’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yatra Online is more favorable than Mondee.

This table compares Mondee and Yatra Online’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mondee $170.35 million 4.39 -$90.24 million ($1.29) -7.05 Yatra Online $46.57 million 2.80 -$3.52 million ($0.06) -34.67

Yatra Online has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mondee. Yatra Online is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mondee, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.9% of Mondee shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of Yatra Online shares are held by institutional investors. 46.1% of Mondee shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Yatra Online shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Mondee

Mondee Holdings, Inc. operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform. The SAAS Platform segment offers corporate travel cost savings solutions through its technology platform. The company connects a network of 50,000 leisure travel advisors and gig economy workers to 500 airlines and approximately 1 million hotel and vacation rentals, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas with offices in the United States and Canada, and operations in India and Thailand.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It also offers various services, including exploring and searching comprises web and mobile platforms that enable customers to explore and search flights, hotels, holiday packages, buses, trains, and activities through its website, www.yatra.com. In addition, the company provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; and Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers. Further, it offers tours, sightseeing, shows, and event services; rail and cab services, and other ancillary travel services; and sells travel vouchers and coupons. Yatra Online, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Gurugram, India.

