Head to Head Contrast: GB Sciences (GBLX) & Its Competitors

GB Sciences (OTCMKTS:GBLX – Get Rating) is one of 358 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare GB Sciences to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.6% of GB Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GB Sciences and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GB Sciences N/A N/A -0.03 GB Sciences Competitors $114.62 million -$14.65 million -95.75

Analyst Ratings

GB Sciences’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than GB Sciences. GB Sciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for GB Sciences and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GB Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A GB Sciences Competitors 569 1524 4397 65 2.60

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 111.15%. Given GB Sciences’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GB Sciences has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares GB Sciences and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GB Sciences N/A N/A N/A GB Sciences Competitors -498.24% -64.71% -24.17%

About GB Sciences

GB Sciences, Inc. is a phytomedical research and biopharmaceutical drug development company, which engages in the research and development of plant-based medicines and plans to produce plant-inspired and complex therapeutic mixtures based on its portfolio of intellectual property. The company was founded on April 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

