Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,350,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the May 15th total of 13,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -95.68 and a beta of 0.77. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $30.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.72.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -620.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HR. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 296,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,209,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,375,000 after acquiring an additional 148,771 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 337,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 16,066 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 24.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2022, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.