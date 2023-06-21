Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.4609 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th.
Healthcare Trust Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:HTIA traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $17.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,991. Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $26.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.14.
About Healthcare Trust
