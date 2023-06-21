Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Receives $8.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HT. StockNews.com began coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Saturday, February 25th.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hersha Hospitality Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HT. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1,635.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,310,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,641 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,788,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,485,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 937,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 493,550 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2,858.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 375,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 363,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

Hersha Hospitality Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE HT opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.29 million, a PE ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.