Hoffman Alan N Investment Management Invests $218,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hoffman Alan N Investment Management acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 0.2% of Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.5% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $366.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.51. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

