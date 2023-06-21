Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $28.98

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.98 and last traded at $29.43, with a volume of 31238 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HMN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $353.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.60 million. Horace Mann Educators had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently -507.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael Weckenbrock sold 1,600 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $52,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,720 shares of company stock valued at $88,212 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 568,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,228,000 after acquiring an additional 23,586 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 37.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 151,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 41,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 465.6% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 58,200 shares in the last quarter.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

