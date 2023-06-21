Hugoton Royalty Trust Announces Dividend of $0.00 (OTCMKTS:HGTXU)

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0007 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HGTXU opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $3.30.

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter.

About Hugoton Royalty Trust

Hugoton Royalty Trust engages in the collection and distribution of monthly net profits to unit holders. The company was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

