Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Buys 18,669 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,669 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.40. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

