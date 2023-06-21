Hxro (HXRO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $35.87 Million

Hxro (HXRO) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Hxro has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hxro has a market capitalization of $35.87 million and $10,836.45 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hxro token can now be purchased for $0.0837 or 0.00000279 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hxro alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Hxro Token Profile

Hxro launched on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia. The official website for Hxro is hxro.io. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hxro

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hxro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hxro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hxro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.