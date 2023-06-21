i-nexus Global (LON:INX) Shares Up 17.3%

i-nexus Global plc (LON:INX – Get Rating) shares shot up 17.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.65 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.40 ($0.06). 51,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 104,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).

i-nexus Global Stock Up 17.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.04. The company has a market capitalization of £1.30 million, a PE ratio of -110.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.67.

About i-nexus Global

i-nexus Global plc provides cloud-based strategy execution software that enables large organizations to deploy and execute strategy worldwide. It helps prioritize, align, and manage the projects and actions needed to meet these goals; and real time performance measurement to gauge results and drive continuous improvement.

Featured Articles

