Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IMO shares. Scotiabank upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $39.95 and a fifty-two week high of $58.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.55.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 12.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.3674 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imperial Oil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 189.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 724 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 19.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Rating

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.