IndiGG Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $81,540.14 (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 52.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One IndiGG token can now be purchased for about $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, IndiGG has traded 42.6% higher against the dollar. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and $81,540.14 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG was first traded on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

