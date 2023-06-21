Infrastructure India (LON:IIP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.20

Shares of Infrastructure India PLC (LON:IIP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00), with a volume of 28827 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 29.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.34.

Infrastructure India PLC seeks to invest in infrastructure projects with a focus on the energy and transport sectors. It seeks to invest in India.

