Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1336 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Innergex Renewable Energy’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:INGXF opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $15.45.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 6.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Several analysts have commented on INGXF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

(Get Rating)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.