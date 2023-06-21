Insider Buying: Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Major Shareholder Purchases 488,923 Shares of Stock

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) major shareholder Sababa Holdings Free Llc acquired 488,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,466,769.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,855,223 shares in the company, valued at $26,565,669. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Whole Earth Brands Stock Down 10.3 %

Whole Earth Brands stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 3.24. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $6.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $113.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.43.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.36). Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 15.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $132.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.49 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

FREE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Whole Earth Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Whole Earth Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 2.1% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,151,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 24,167 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,325,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 326,016 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 518,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 125,224 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Parthenon LLC grew its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 170,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

