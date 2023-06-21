Insider Selling: Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) CEO Sells 1,066,117 Shares of Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 1,066,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $8,081,166.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,328,734 shares in the company, valued at $252,631,803.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Joeben Bevirt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Joeben Bevirt sold 662,431 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $4,809,249.06.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Joeben Bevirt sold 26,215 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $109,316.55.

Joby Aviation Trading Down 6.2 %

JOBY stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,725,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,267. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $8.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 19.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 60.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 121,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JOBY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

